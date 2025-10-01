CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate not only our roots but also our words. And here in South Texas, there's a name that, although it seems simple, tests many: Refugio.

Nina Martinez went to Refugio to find out how the locals pronounce it, and discovered that pronunciation varies and sometimes even sparks debate.

It's spelled R-E-F-U-G-I-O, but in South Texas, pronunciation changes depending on who says it.

"Yes me and my wife always talk about it. Because pretty much... it's like 'Hey, we're about 10 miles from Reh-fury-oh... Refugio!'" said Jesús Raigosa, a Houston resident.

Opinions are divided among local residents.

"Refugio and Reh-fury-oh!" said David Soto, a Woodsboro resident.

Refugio or Reh-fury-oh? Pronunciation debate divides South Texas town

Other residents of Refugio chanted in unison: "Reh-fury-oh! Reh-fury-oh! Bobcats!"

The historic town of Refugio was founded in 1795 near Mission Nuestra Señora del Refugio, the last of the Spanish missions established in Texas.

KRIS 6

"We have a very rich history here and pride; we love our town," said Wanda Dukes, mayor of Refugio.

Dukes has been the mayor here for nearly a decade. She believes that the Spanish name "Refugio" was adapted in different ways by Anglo and Irish settlers, leading to local pronunciations like "Reh-fury-oh."

"My son said you cannot move up there until you can say it properly," said Joan Horswell, a Refugio resident. When asked how that is, she replied: "Reh-fury-oh!"

KRIS 6

One resident emphasized the rolling "R" sound: "R... Rrrrrr... Refugio!"

And although the word comes from the Spanish language, locals here have embraced "Reh-fury-oh." You'll even find the pronunciation on the city's welcome sign.

"We also have a nickname... Fury-oh!" Mayor Dukes noted.

Refugio or Reh-fury-oh, what matters is the history and pride this small South Texas town carries, no matter how you say it.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!