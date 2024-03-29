Mostly sunny days, fair nights and warm but windy through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Plan on a windy but warm weekend, with a Tuesday cold front returning cool mornings and mild afternoons through the rest of the upcoming week. A few showers may accompany the front Tuesday morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Outdoor activities will be inhibited by strong south southeasterly winds through Monday

Strong northerly winds follow a Tuesday morning cold front

Fire danger will be elevated Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly sunny and warm but quite windy

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 32 mph

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and mild

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 30 mph

Easter Sunday:

Mostly sunny, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 30 mph

While skies will be fair through the weekend, windy conditions will inhibit outdoor plans. A few showers may accompany the Tuesday morning cold front but will be fleeting and generate scant rainfall.