Mostly sunny days, fair nights and warm but windy through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Plan on a windy but warm weekend, with a Tuesday cold front returning cool mornings and mild afternoons through the rest of the upcoming week. A few showers may accompany the front Tuesday morning.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Outdoor activities will be inhibited by strong south southeasterly winds through Monday
- Strong northerly winds follow a Tuesday morning cold front
- Fire danger will be elevated Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly sunny and warm but quite windy
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 32 mph
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 30 mph
Easter Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 30 mph
While skies will be fair through the weekend, windy conditions will inhibit outdoor plans. A few showers may accompany the Tuesday morning cold front but will be fleeting and generate scant rainfall.