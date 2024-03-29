Watch Now
Mostly sunny days, fair nights and warm but windy through the weekend

Clearing and Breezy Tonight, Mostly Sunny and Mild Sunday
Mostly sunny and breezy but hot weekend in store for the Coastal Bend.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 18:52:04-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Plan on a windy but warm weekend, with a Tuesday cold front returning cool mornings and mild afternoons through the rest of the upcoming week. A few showers may accompany the front Tuesday morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Outdoor activities will be inhibited by strong south southeasterly winds through Monday
  • Strong northerly winds follow a Tuesday morning cold front
  • Fire danger will be elevated Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly sunny and warm but quite windy
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 32 mph

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 30 mph

Easter Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 30 mph

While skies will be fair through the weekend, windy conditions will inhibit outdoor plans. A few showers may accompany the Tuesday morning cold front but will be fleeting and generate scant rainfall.

