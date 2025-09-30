CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Martinez, Garcia, Rivera. Do you ever wonder where your last name comes from? Latino last names stem from Spanish colonization of the Americas.

Last names also known as surnames date back to the middle ages and were meant to describe the person.

Dr. Christophe Landry works for Ancestry.com, genealogy company that uses historical records and DNA to trace your family roots.

According to Dr. Landry last names can come from five different categories: descriptive, occupational, patronymical, toponymical, and topographical.

Hispanic Heritage Month: Origins of Latino last names

Descriptive last names describe the person:

Delgado – Thin

Rubio – Blonde

Bueno – Good

Cortez – Courteous

Duran – Enduring

Occupational last names describe the persons job:

Cantu – Coming from the word ‘cantor’ describing singer

Romero – Pilgrim

Guerra – Describing ‘war’ which could mean a soldier

Herrera – Blacksmith or iron work

Toponymical last names describes the city or town the person was from:

Valencia – town in Spain

Guzman - town in Spain

Aguilar – town in Spain

Topographical last names describe the person by where they lived:

Del Monte – Mountains

Costa – Coast

Peña – Rock

Flores – Flowers

Iglesias – Church

Soto – Small wood

Salinas- Salt mine

Meza – Table or flat-topped hill

Ibarra – Means valley or plain by the river in basque

Canales - Waterways

Patronymical last names come from the father and they usually end in ‘EZ’ and usually describe ‘son of’

Martinez – Son of Martin

Rodriguez – Son of Rodrigo

Perez – Son of Pedro

Benitez – Son of Benito

Ramirez – Son of Ramiro Hernandez –

Son of Hernando

Gonzalez – Son of Gonzalo

Dr. Christian Roberto Walk with TAMU CC says it wasn't until Spanish colonization that Latin American countries started to see the use of Spanish last names including right here in South Texas.

“Of course later for a small period of time Texas would become its own republic and in the 1840s would become a part of the United State and that is why people, Mexican in those areas had Spanish last names that descend all the way back from original Spanish colonial conquest,” said Dr. Walk

Spanish last names aren't the only type of last names appearing in Latin America. According to Dr. Landry depending on the colonization pattern, some Latin American countries like Argentina, Uruguay or Chile have German, French or Italian last names.

Double or hyponated last names didn’t start to appear in Latin America until the Spanish started to bring that pattern which emerged in the 19th century.

Some last names derive from Spanish languages, such as Basque. The most common word used as a last name is Garcia – coming from the word ‘gartzea’ which means young.

Some last names have a spelling is a S or a Z – according to Dr. Landry, the spelling depends on the person who was writing it on documents at the time. It could have changed in the persons lifetime.

