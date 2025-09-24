Hispanic families preserve Catholic faith as cornerstone of heritage and generational tradition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many Hispanics, Catholicism represents more than just a religion — it's a cherished tradition passed down through generations that helps preserve both heritage and faith.

Elena and Elias Lozano have made their Catholic faith the cornerstone of their lives for decades. Elena has been Catholic for more than 50 years, while Elias has practiced the faith for 77 years.

Their devotion traces back to early childhood experiences that shaped their spiritual foundation.

Elena recalls how her father, despite struggling with alcoholism, ensured the family never missed Sunday Mass in Robstown, Texas.

"He would take us to church, and that's how I got introduced to going to Catholic church, and I must have been about maybe six, seven years old, and we would walk the railroad tracks in Robstown, Texas... Every Sunday, and on the way back, he would pick up sweet bread for my mother," Elena Lozano said.

The Lozanos represent millions of Latinos in the United States who identify as Catholic. According to Pew Research Center, 43% of Latinos living in the U.S. identify with the Catholic faith.

Elias believes the faith provides a spiritual anchor that draws people back even when they drift away during their teenage years.

"People lose interest as they come and go through the age of teenage, but eventually, if you're raised a Catholic, as a youth, you come back to the church because you know where home is," Elias Lozano said.

After more than 50 years attending Holy Family Church on the Westside, the couple views their faith as an inheritance to pass along.

"You pass it on to your kids and everything.. Catholics religion is heritage," Elias Lozano said.

The Lozanos hope to continue that tradition by passing their faith to the next generation.

"I think it's part of our heritage, but also our part of job. Not only as human being, but as parents and grandparents," Elena Lozano said.

Whether practiced in church or at home, Catholicism remains a pillar that connects the Hispanic community with its roots, serving as both spiritual guidance and cultural preservation for families like the Lozanos.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!