Watch
News

Actions

Firehouse Subs holding hiring event

Chain looking to fill 12,000 positions over 3 days
items.[0].videoTitle
Firehouse Subs hiring
Deli sandwich
Posted at 7:43 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 10:00:40-04

On the search for a job right now? As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and restaurants open back up, many Firehouse locations have found themselves understaffed.

The national sandwich chain is having a three-day hiring event this week on April 6, 7, and 8.

The company is hoping to hire 12,000 new employees nationwide over the three-day period.

If you're interested in applying, then stop into one of two Firehouse Subs locations in the Coastal Bend between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the days of the event.

You can find the Corpus Christi location at 6418 S. Staples Street, Suite 140, 78413, located in the Saratoga Town Center.
While the Portland location is at 1850 US Highway 181, Suite A, 78374.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education