Ex-NFL player's brain to be probed for trauma-related harm

Paul Sakuma/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) sits on the sideline during the first quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco. A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed multiple people, including a prominent doctor, was the former NFL pro. The source said that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Phillip Adams
Posted at 9:25 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 22:25:51-04

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The brain of the former NFL player who killed five people in South Carolina before fatally shooting himself will be tested for a degenerative disease that has affected a number of pro athletes.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders. York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said in a statement issued Friday that she had gotten approval from Phillip Adams’ family for the procedure to be included as part of his autopsy.

The Medical University of South Carolina will be working with Boston University, which has a CTE Center.
According to its website, the center conducts research on the long-term effects of repetitive brain trauma in athletes and military personnel.

