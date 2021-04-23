Emergency supplies sales tax holiday weekend begins

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are encouraging Texans to take part in this year's Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend.

It begins April 24, 2021 and ends April 26, 2021. During this holiday weekend, you can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax-free either online or in person.

"As hurricane season approaches, I encourage Texans across the state to prepare today for a safer tomorrow," said Governor Abbott. "Our Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday helps ensure that Texans can purchase necessary emergency preparedness supplies to protect themselves and their families in the event of future disasters."

Some of the items qualifying for tax free purchase includes some portable generators, emergency ladders and hurricane shutters. To see a list of all qualifying items, click here.