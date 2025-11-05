CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some residents were unaware of today's election that features 17 state propositions to amend the Texas Constitution.

When KRIS6 News asked neighbors if they knew there was an election today, responses were mixed.

We asked residents around Corpus Christi if they knew about today's election. The responses might surprise you

"Yes I did know," said Anikah Cantu, a voter.

However, several others were caught off guard.

"No clue," said Shawn Zuniga.

"I did not know," said Chris Rodriguez.

The early voting turnout for Nueces County was just over 5 percent.

Nueces County

When KRIS6 News asked residents to guess the early voting percentage, their estimates ranged widely from 8 percent to 75 percent – all significantly higher than the actual turnout.

"Really?! I did not know that," Cantu said when told the actual percentage.

"What? No way! Out of everyone?" Zuniga responded.

"Wow. Does that shock you? Yes that's pretty low!" Rodriguez said.

Even among those who knew about the election, familiarity with the 17 constitutional propositions varied greatly.

"Do you know any of them? No I do not know," Cantu said.

Joe Washington took a different approach.

"I looked through all the propositions and just voted what I thought would be the best thing," Washington said.

Wally Sanchez admitted he still had preparation to do.

"I haven't read them yet," Sanchez said.

Polls close today at 7 p.m. All voting sites are listed here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

