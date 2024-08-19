Watch Now

VOTE 2024: Who will be on the City of Corpus Christi November ballot?

City of Corpus Christi
City of Corpus Christi
Mayoral

  • Paulette Guajardo - incumbent, insurance agent
  • Michael Hunter - consultant
  • John Calkusic - business owner
  • Joshua Fraedrick - small business owner
  • Anthem Powers - journeyman, plumber
  • Isabel Araiza - professor

At-Large

  • Roland Barrera - benefits consultant, insurance agent
  • Jim Klein - history professor
  • Robert R. Reyna - business owner
  • Sylvia Tryon - retired
  • Carolyn Vaughn - retired
  • Mark Scott - insurance
  • Larry Elizondo - self-employed/consultant
  • Javid Motaghi - self employed
  • Jennifer Garcia - home health provider
  • Rachel Caballero - self-employed

District 1

  • Everett Roy - banking
  • Eli McKay - consultant
  • Anthony Aquino - pastor
  • Billy Lerma - retired U.S. Postal Service
  • John Garcia - small business owner, tourism executive

District 2

  • Ben Molina - small business owner
  • Sylvia Campos - incumbent, community organizer

District 3

  • Eric Cantu - self employed
  • Alberto Carrillo III - manufacturing

District 4

  • May Nardone Mendoza - self-employed, restaurant owner
  • Kaylynn Paxson - Director of Community Enrichment
  • Dan Grimsbo - retired executive director and naval officer
  • Eric Magnusson IV - analyst

District 5

  • Gil Hernandez - consultant
  • David Pena - business owner

