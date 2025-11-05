Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Nov 4 Election: Local and State results

Election - fRONTpAGE.png
Editor's Note: The results have been correctly updated to reflect the vote related to Aransas Pass ISD Prop A.

Most returns are in from precincts across the state, and this live roundup collects the latest reported results from multiple local races and statewide propositions.

Check back for updates throughout the night as county election offices post new figures.

__________________________________

SCHOOL PROPOSITIONS

Aransas Pass ISD Prop A

No - 40% - 309
Yes - 60% - 462

Port Aransas Prop A

Yes - 62% - 469
No - 38% - 285

Rockport-Fulton ISD Prop A

No - 70% - 1,148
Yes - 30% - 499

Kingsville ISD Voter-Approval Tax Ratification Election

For - 40% - 511
Against - 60% - 786

__________________________________

TAFT

City of Taft elects new Mayor and Alderpersons in special election

Taft Mayor

Chris Keeney - 82 - 16.21%
Pedro Lopez - 149 - 29.45%
Leonardo Vasquez - 79 - 15.61%
Elida Castillo - 196 - 38.7%

Taft Alderperson Ward 1
Isaiah Garza - 41 - 28.2%
Rolando "Ronnie" Rodriguez - 27 - 18.6%
Esmeralda "Mimi" Cruz - 77 - 53.1%

Taft Alderperson Ward 2

Felix Flores Jr. - 101 - 28.9%
Mariah Moreno - 133 - 38.11%
Michael Esquivel - 115 - 32.9%

__________________________________

ROBSTOWN

Robstown mayoral race heads to runoff after tight election results

Robstown Mayor

Mary Ann Saenz - 40% - 497
David "Petey" Martinez - 37% - 461
Homer Villarreal 12% - 152
Eva Elizondo Orona - 10% - 122

Robstown Council Member Place No. 1

John A. Ramon - 41% - 497
Robert Silguero - 35% - 419
Victor Orona Jr. - 24% - 293

Robstown Council Member Place No. 2

Victor Moreno - 58% - 696
Nelda Sanchez - 42% - 504

Robstown Council Member Place No. 3

Rene Paredez - 52% - 628
Cordelia "Cordy" Bosquez - 48% - 570

Robstown Council Member Place No. 4

Adolfo Lopez - 51% - 603
Jimmy Morales - 49% - 592

Robstown Council Member Place No. 5

Joe "J.C." Carrion - 51% - 601
Angel Gallegos - 49% - 580

Robstown Council Member Place No. 6

Lorraine Morales - 52% - 626
Ernest Carrillo Jr. - 48% - 575

__________________________________

ESD PROPOSITIONS

Emergency Services District No. 1 Prop A

Yes - 71% - 105
No - 29% - 42

Emergency Services District No. 1 Prop B

Yes - 68% - 101
No - 32% - 47

Emergency Services District No. 4 Prop A

Yes - 64% - 167
No - 36% - 92

Emergency Services District No. 4 Prop B

No - 80% - 4
Yes - 20% - 1

Rockport-Fulton ISD Prop A

No - 70% - 1,148
Yes - 30% - 499

__________________________________

SINTON

San Pat County Groundwater Conservation District Prop A

For - 2,379 - 50.49%
Against - 2,333 - 49.51%

__________________________________

__________________________________

17 Texas Constitutional Amendments pass

