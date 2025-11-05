Nov 4 Election: Local and State results

Editor's Note: The results have been correctly updated to reflect the vote related to Aransas Pass ISD Prop A.

Most returns are in from precincts across the state, and this live roundup collects the latest reported results from multiple local races and statewide propositions.

Check back for updates throughout the night as county election offices post new figures.

SCHOOL PROPOSITIONS

Aransas Pass ISD Prop A

No - 40% - 309

Yes - 60% - 462

Port Aransas Prop A

Yes - 62% - 469

No - 38% - 285

Rockport-Fulton ISD Prop A

No - 70% - 1,148

Yes - 30% - 499

Kingsville ISD Voter-Approval Tax Ratification Election

For - 40% - 511

Against - 60% - 786

TAFT

City of Taft elects new Mayor and Alderpersons in special election

Taft Mayor

Chris Keeney - 82 - 16.21%

Pedro Lopez - 149 - 29.45%

Leonardo Vasquez - 79 - 15.61%

Elida Castillo - 196 - 38.7%

Taft Alderperson Ward 1

Isaiah Garza - 41 - 28.2%

Rolando "Ronnie" Rodriguez - 27 - 18.6%

Esmeralda "Mimi" Cruz - 77 - 53.1%

Taft Alderperson Ward 2

Felix Flores Jr. - 101 - 28.9%

Mariah Moreno - 133 - 38.11%

Michael Esquivel - 115 - 32.9%

ROBSTOWN

Robstown mayoral race heads to runoff after tight election results

Robstown Mayor

Mary Ann Saenz - 40% - 497

David "Petey" Martinez - 37% - 461

Homer Villarreal 12% - 152

Eva Elizondo Orona - 10% - 122

Robstown Council Member Place No. 1

John A. Ramon - 41% - 497

Robert Silguero - 35% - 419

Victor Orona Jr. - 24% - 293

Robstown Council Member Place No. 2

Victor Moreno - 58% - 696

Nelda Sanchez - 42% - 504

Robstown Council Member Place No. 3

Rene Paredez - 52% - 628

Cordelia "Cordy" Bosquez - 48% - 570

Robstown Council Member Place No. 4

Adolfo Lopez - 51% - 603

Jimmy Morales - 49% - 592

Robstown Council Member Place No. 5

Joe "J.C." Carrion - 51% - 601

Angel Gallegos - 49% - 580

Robstown Council Member Place No. 6

Lorraine Morales - 52% - 626

Ernest Carrillo Jr. - 48% - 575

ESD PROPOSITIONS

Emergency Services District No. 1 Prop A

Yes - 71% - 105

No - 29% - 42

Emergency Services District No. 1 Prop B

Yes - 68% - 101

No - 32% - 47

Emergency Services District No. 4 Prop A

Yes - 64% - 167

No - 36% - 92

Emergency Services District No. 4 Prop B

No - 80% - 4

Yes - 20% - 1

SINTON

San Pat County Groundwater Conservation District Prop A

For - 2,379 - 50.49%

Against - 2,333 - 49.51%

