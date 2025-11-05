Nov 4 Election: Local and State results

Editor's Note: The results have been correctly updated to reflect the vote related to Aransas Pass ISD Prop A.
Most returns are in from precincts across the state, and this live roundup collects the latest reported results from multiple local races and statewide propositions.
Check back for updates throughout the night as county election offices post new figures.
__________________________________
SCHOOL PROPOSITIONS
Aransas Pass ISD Prop A
No - 40% - 309
Yes - 60% - 462
Port Aransas Prop A
Yes - 62% - 469
No - 38% - 285
Rockport-Fulton ISD Prop A
No - 70% - 1,148
Yes - 30% - 499
Kingsville ISD Voter-Approval Tax Ratification Election
For - 40% - 511
Against - 60% - 786
__________________________________
TAFT
Taft Mayor
Chris Keeney - 82 - 16.21%
Pedro Lopez - 149 - 29.45%
Leonardo Vasquez - 79 - 15.61%
Elida Castillo - 196 - 38.7%
Taft Alderperson Ward 1
Isaiah Garza - 41 - 28.2%
Rolando "Ronnie" Rodriguez - 27 - 18.6%
Esmeralda "Mimi" Cruz - 77 - 53.1%
Taft Alderperson Ward 2
Felix Flores Jr. - 101 - 28.9%
Mariah Moreno - 133 - 38.11%
Michael Esquivel - 115 - 32.9%
__________________________________
ROBSTOWN
Robstown Mayor
Mary Ann Saenz - 40% - 497
David "Petey" Martinez - 37% - 461
Homer Villarreal 12% - 152
Eva Elizondo Orona - 10% - 122
Robstown Council Member Place No. 1
John A. Ramon - 41% - 497
Robert Silguero - 35% - 419
Victor Orona Jr. - 24% - 293
Robstown Council Member Place No. 2
Victor Moreno - 58% - 696
Nelda Sanchez - 42% - 504
Robstown Council Member Place No. 3
Rene Paredez - 52% - 628
Cordelia "Cordy" Bosquez - 48% - 570
Robstown Council Member Place No. 4
Adolfo Lopez - 51% - 603
Jimmy Morales - 49% - 592
Robstown Council Member Place No. 5
Joe "J.C." Carrion - 51% - 601
Angel Gallegos - 49% - 580
Robstown Council Member Place No. 6
Lorraine Morales - 52% - 626
Ernest Carrillo Jr. - 48% - 575
__________________________________
ESD PROPOSITIONS
Emergency Services District No. 1 Prop A
Yes - 71% - 105
No - 29% - 42
Emergency Services District No. 1 Prop B
Yes - 68% - 101
No - 32% - 47
Emergency Services District No. 4 Prop A
Yes - 64% - 167
No - 36% - 92
Emergency Services District No. 4 Prop B
No - 80% - 4
Yes - 20% - 1
__________________________________
SINTON
San Pat County Groundwater Conservation District Prop A
For - 2,379 - 50.49%
Against - 2,333 - 49.51%
__________________________________
__________________________________