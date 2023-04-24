Del Mar College officially opens Oso Creek campus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a big day for Del Mar College.

On Friday, the community gathered for the grand opening of its new Oso Creek campus.

Located on Yorktown near Rodd Field Rd., this is the first new college grounds built by Del Mar in more than 60 years. The new campus was part of a $139 million referendum approved by voters in 2016.

Staff and faculty told KRIS 6 News they were excited to officially open its doors to students.

"It's been an extremely positive result and we're glad to fully open up this semester," Del Mar College President and CEO Dr. Mark Escamilla said. "We've got students roaming the halls and taking classes, and nothing can make us happier."

Students can enroll for basic and core classes at the new South Side campus. The campus also offers several signature programs including architecture, biomedical sciences, culinary and restaurant management.