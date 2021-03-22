CCPD: One person dead following crash on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police say a man has died following a crash on SH 358 eastbound near Weber Rd.

Police say a person trying to cross the road was struck around 4:42 a.m. Monday. Police have not released the name of the victim was in his early 30s.

CCPD tweeted out part of the road was closed, but has since reopened.

UPDATE ON THE FREEWAY CLOSURE: SH 358 eastbound @ Weber is now open and the accident has been cleared. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) March 22, 2021

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police say the driver who hit the man has not been charged with any crime.

"There is no charges being filed now against the driver," Corpus Christi Police Capt. Israel Soza said. "The driver had the right of way ... The highways are not designed for pedestrian traffic. They are designed for vehicular traffic."

Another individual was with the victim when the accident occurred. Police questioned that person this morning and the crash remains under investigation.

We'll have more on this story as we learn about it.

