Abbott promises VIP treatment for seniors seeking COVID-19 vaccine

MCALLEN, Texas — Senior citizens across Texas will be getting the VIP treatment when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

During a news conference in McAllen today, Gov. Greg Abbott said anyone 80 years or older will be moved to the front of the line at any vaccination clinic.

And to help find a vaccination clinic, the state now has a new hotline number to call.

Just dial 211 and you'll be connected to an operator who will give you information on clinics near you.

Abbott says all this is part of an expansion of the Save Our Seniors program.

That program is designed to make sure all homebound elderly get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Abbott announced plans last month in Corpus Christi to step up COVID-19 vaccinations among seniors, especially those who are homebound.

Others who will speak at the press conference include Texas National Guard Adjutant Tracy Norris and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

“The biggest challenge in trying to vaccinate seniors is having access to information where the seniors are,” Abbott said when he announced the program."

He also announced a partnership with existing programs like Meals on Wheels to help reach those seniors with the vaccination aims.

The TDEM and the Texas Military Department also have worked with local governments to help set up drive-thru vaccine clinics in each community.

