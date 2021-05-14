TSA, U.S.S. Lexington relax mask orders for fully vaccinated patrons

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium and the U.S.S. Lexington Museum both are no longer requiring fully vaccinated COVID-19 patrons to wear masks inside their facilities.

Effective immediately and based upon CDC guidance, the U.S.S. Lexington Museum will no longer require facial coverings for our guests, volunteers, and crew.

Facility officials say they remain committed to a healthy recovery from this global pandemic and respectfully recommend that visitors who have not yet been vaccinated continue to wear a mask.

And the aquarium has also announced that effective immediately, that masks will no longer be required for anyone who is fully vaccinated.

"This is truly a remarkable day. After 14 long months, we now see that the end is in sight. The message is very clear, vaccinations work, they are highly effective, and allow you to return to a normal life,” said Texas State Aquarium President & CEO Tom Schmid. “I encourage everyone who may still be on the sidelines, get the shot."

The aquarium will be hosting vaccination clinics onsite as early as next week.

Aquarium officials say they also encourage all guests who are not vaccinated to please continue wearing a mask while indoors.