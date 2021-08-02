TMISD offering vaccines to all students 12 and older

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Worried about the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Nueces County, Tuloso-Midway ISD is reacting and offering the Pfizer vaccine to all students 12 years of age and older.

The Tuloso-Midway Independent School District is offering vaccines at two locations Monday and Tuesday. TMISD is working with the Nueces County Health Department to administer the vaccines, after 59 COVID-19 cases were reported to the district last week from July 26 through July 30.

The vaccines are free for any age-eligible student. The district asks parents complete the COVID vaccination forms and send them with their child to the vaccines sites. This information can be found at the TMISD website by clicking the COVID link.

Monday Aug. 2, and Tuesday Aug. 3, students in grades 9 through 12 can get their vaccine at the Dr. Sue Nelson Performing Arts Center at Tuloso-Midway High School (2653 McKinzie Road) from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Students in grades 6 through 8 who are 12 and older can get their vaccine at the Jim Cooper Auditorium at Tuloso-Midway Middle School (9768 La Branch Drive) from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to the district, TMISD will also continue to update parents and students on the number of positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

TMISD is asking parents not to send their students in to school if they are sick, test positive for COVID-19 or if they should be under quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.

Students must be fever-free for at least 24 hours without the help of medication before returning to school.