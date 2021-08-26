Texas State Aquarium requiring vaccines for all employees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following the Food & Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer vaccine, the CEO of the Texas State Aquarium, Tom Schmid, made the decision to require all employees to receive the vaccine.

He said this plan has been in place for about a month and was waiting for the FDA to approve a vaccine to make it official.

Prior to the vaccine mandate, the TSA asked all of its employees to inform them of their vaccination status, and implemented a routine testing regimen for those who are not vaccinated.

On Wednesday he notified unvaccinated employees that they have three weeks to prove that they have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

The TSA is a private, non-profit organization meaning they are not required to follow the Governor's recent ban on vaccine mandates.

Schmid says they will consider the request of employees who do not want to be vaccinated on a case-by-case basis.

As for visitors of the aquarium, they will not be required to show proof of vaccination.

