Texas Governor Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19.

Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner issued a statement Tuesday confirming that Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, has contracted COVID-19.

"Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment."

According to Miner, Abbott is experiencing no symptoms. Contact tracing procedures are underway.

Miner added that Abbott will quarantine at the Governor's Mansion and will continue to test daily.

The governor is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment, Miner said.

Miner said the governor is in good health and is not experiencing symptoms.

"Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified," Miner said.

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative for COVID-19, the governor's office said.