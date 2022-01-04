Watch
Starbucks announces employee COVID vaccination requirements

Posted at 12:15 PM, Jan 04, 2022
SEATTLE, Wash. — Starbucks has announced that it will now require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated.

This Monday announcement comes as the company prepares to comply with the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test COVID requirements for private businesses.

Starbucks employees have until Jan. 10 to disclose their vaccination status and until Feb. 9 to become fully vaccinated.

If they are not, they will have to present a negative COVID-19 test no more than seven days before their next shift and once a week going forward.

