Pfizer vaccine available locally for children 5 and up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The COVID-19 vaccine is available to local children ages 5 and up beginning Wednesday.

Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District Director Annette Rodriguez confirmed to KRIS 6 News that Pfizer doses would be available at all health district vaccine distribution locations that currently have the Pfizer vaccine.

“We are excited that the CDC approved vaccines for children ages 5 to 11," said Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez. "Parental consent is required, so parents should accompany their child to our COVID clinic at La Palmera Mall or any of our Health District clinics where Pfizer pediatric vaccines are available."

The vaccine remains free from the health district.

The CDC announced Wednesday that children as young as 5 can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a recommendation for an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

"We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine," Walenksy said.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14-0 Tuesday to allow a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children.

The Pfizer vaccine has already been fully approved for people aged 16 and up and is available for adolescents aged 12 to 15 under emergency use authorization.

During a briefing of the White House COVID-19 response team Monday, coordinator Jeff Zients said that the Biden administration has already begun the process of shipping doses for children to doctor's offices and hospitals across the country. Officials say 15 million doses will be made available immediately upon approval.

The ACIP vote comes a day after the CDC reported that 80% of adults in the U.S. had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC says 67% of the total U.S. population has at least one dose — a number that's sure to rise once vaccines for children are made available.

The CDC says that 58% of the U.S. population — about 193 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 19 million people have received an additional booster shot.

