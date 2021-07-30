Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Other Texas summer camps closing because of COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay via MGN Online.
Several summer camps across Texas have reported COVID-19 outbreaks among campers and personnel.
Summer camp COVID-19 breakouts in Texas
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 17:54:02-04

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Camp Zephyr in Sandia isn't the only Texas-based summer camp to shut down after kids tested positive for COVID-19.

"Yeah, my tummy just hurts," said 8-year-old Mallory Grimes, who was one of six children who tested positive at Camp Goodwater in Georgetown this past week.

The camp is closed, as staff members are under a mandatory quarantine.

"I think we probably let our guard down a little bit, thinking that most things were getting back to normal," said Don Grimes, father of Mallory.

Camp Goodwater, which did not require a negative COVID-19 test for campers, will refund families for the days that were missed due to the cancellation.

And at the Bowie High School's Kiddie Cheer Camp in Austin, one person tested positive.

That camp has also closed down for the time being.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.