Omicron variant spike placing more kids in hospitals

As the omicron variant spreads, more children are ending up in the hospital.

During Christmas week, there was a 66 percent increase in children admitted to the hospital from the previous week.

That's an average of 378 children per day, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

The previous high was in early September, when about 340 kids were being admitted to the hospital each day.

Experts say the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 represents only a small percentage of all hospitalized patients