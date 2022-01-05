National COVID-19 cases soaring to record levels

The United States set a record on Monday when it recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases.

That figure is more than double the previous record that was set five days ago.

Despite the rise in cases, some experts believe the focus should be on COVID-19 hospitalizations, which aren't climbing as fast.

Hospital admissions were up 63 percent from the previous week, but still short of the peak that was seen a year ago.

Meanwhile. deaths have remained stable over the past two weeks and well below the record levels that were set last January.