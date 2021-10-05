Local mobile teen vaccination clinics continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The second dose mobile teen vaccination clinics are underway.

The Nueces County Health District, in conjunction with the Corpus Christi Independent School District, has administered a total of 105 first dose vaccines to students in the school district so far.

"The intent is just to make it a little easier for parents and students, you know, to be able to vaccinate the students," says Luis Wilmot, Assistant Director of Public Health.

Wilmot assures the public that the vaccines are not getting forced on anyone.

"We're working in collaboration with CCISD and so they send the consent (form) home to the parents," says Wilmot. "Once they're approved, then the student can come and get vaccinated while we're there and the parent can be there with them and actually has to sign, you know, saying that they give consent."

After today's second dose clinics, of the 105 who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Wilmot estimates between five and ten of those have already received their second dose.

"So we expect, or, we would hope that they come in for the second dose when we make the clinic there because we're going back a second time for that second dose to every school that we initially went to in September," said Wilmot.

Dates and locations for 2nd dose vaccination clinics:

Corpus Christi Independent School District/Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District

The health district continues to hold its daily vaccination clinics at La Palmera Mall, the Greenwood Senior Center, and the Nike Outlet store in Robstown.

As of yesterday, Nueces County reports a 59.2% vaccination rate for ages 12-years-old and above. For ages 65 and up, the county reports a 76.1% vaccination rate.

The health district has administered 159,956 total vaccinations at all its sites since the beginning of the pandemic, which constitutes about half of all vaccinations in the area, according to Wilmot.