Local leaders say fully vaccinated can return to normal life

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local leaders are responding to the CDC's decision on wearing masks in public.

Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez says that fully vaccinated people can begin to return to life as normal.

"If you are vaccinated you are less likely to spread the virus," she said. "A growing body of evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have a symptomatic infections and to be able to transmit the SARS-coV-2 to others. That means for vaccinated people life can begin to return to normal."

Rodriguez says, trends with hospitalization and infection rates continue to head in the right direction, a sign vaccines are working.

For those fully vaccinated but with a compromised immune system, she recommends speaking with your doctor before going completely mask free.

