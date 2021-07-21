Kids headed back to the classrooms as COVID-19 cases are on the rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Nueces County and several students are already back in school or awaiting the day they get to go back in person.

If your child is 12-years-old or older, they are already eligible to receive a vaccine, Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said parents should vaccinate their child if eligible.

"If you are of age to get the vaccine, 12 years or older, we would recommend that you do that," she said. "So that way if you are exposed you don't have to be out for the 10 days."

She also said that the majority of people who are getting infected with the virus are not vaccinated, she also said if your child is still not vaccinated then they should wear a mask to school.

"They don't have a vaccine, so they need protections, so make sure they have a mask," she said. "Make sure it fits them well , that it's not sagging below the nose."

Raya Wright, a Nueces county resident said people who still need a vaccine should continue to wear masks.

"I think that whoever is not vaccinated should wear masks," she said. "It's the only way to keep families safe and the kids safe."

