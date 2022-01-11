Health experts say 'Flurona' is possible

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The recent surge in cases of COVID-19 has affected the Coastal Bend, but it is not the only virus lurking in our area. The flu is also surging as flu season continues.

According to Dr. Kim Onufrak with the city-county health department, it is possible to contract both coronavirus and the flu at the same time.

"The concern is, especially if you are immunocompromised, or if you have comorbidities, it is just added stress on your body to try and fight off two infections," she said.

Dr. Onufrak says that it is still important to get both your flu and coronavirus vaccine, and it is possible to get them at the same time. She also said that the cases of flu are on the rise and the reason for that could be the lack of mask usage compared to last year.

"We did not see as many flu cases as we are now, people aren't masking as much, so of course our flu numbers rising as well as our COVID cases," Onufrak said.

She added that if you can get vaccinated, you should do so.