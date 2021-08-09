Health district's drive-thru COVID-19 testing starts Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the delta variant continues to spread, Corpus Christi and the Nueces County Public Health District will begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The testing will take place Monday August 9 to Thursday August 13 at the old Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial site on Hospital Boulevard from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration is not required but it is encouraged.

“As Covid-19 cases are rapidly increasing in Nueces County, more people are searching for trusted places to get tested. The Health District will begin testing for our community this week,” said Corpus Christi-Nueces Public Health District Director Annette Rodriguez in a release.

You can register to get tested HERE, or you can call (361) 826-7200 and select ‘option #2’.