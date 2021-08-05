Gregory-Portland ISD's back-to-school COVID-19 plan

The surge in Delta COVID-19 variant cases has many wondering about the return to school this fall.

With children under 12 still ineligible for a vaccine and some area districts already seeing case numbers as they return to class, Coastal Bend communities are concerned as the pandemic continues.

Each school district in the Coastal Bend has, or is working on a back-to-school COVID-19 contingency plan.

Here is a summary of Gregory-Portland ISD's COVID-19 plan:

LetterSummaryofG-PISDSafetyPlan-1 by Ryan Garza on Scribd



