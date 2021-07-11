Watch
Fauci: Too soon to say if Americans may need vaccine booster

KEVIN DIETSCH/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Fauci and other government health officials updated the Senate on how to safely get back to school and the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Anthony Fauci
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 15:19:48-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. infectious diseases expert says “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that Americans will need a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as drugmaker Pfizer suggested this past week.

Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's too soon for the government to recommend another shot. Fauci says in a series of Sunday news show interviews that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration did the right thing by pushing back against Pfizer's assertion of a third shot within 12 months.

He says “as data evolves” the government may urge a booster based on such factors as age and underlying conditions, but science has yet to fully bear that out.

