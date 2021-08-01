Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Fauci: More 'pain and suffering' ahead as COVID cases rise

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a news conference with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Anthony Fauci
Posted at 2:07 PM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 15:08:22-04

The nation’s top infectious disease expert is warning that more “pain and suffering” is ahead as COVID-19 cases climb again and officials plead with unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also said on ABC’s “This Week” that he doesn’t foresee additional U.S. lockdowns because he believes enough people are vaccinated to avoid a recurrence of last winter. However, he said not enough are inoculated to “crush the outbreak."

Currently, 58% of Americans 12 years and older are fully vaccinated. However, the director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, said on CNN that U.S. vaccinations are up 56% in the last two weeks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.