COVID-19 vaccine clinics at CHRISTUS Spohn Beeville and American Bank Center this week

Vaccine distributions are in full swing as shipments of the Pfizer vaccine have made their way into the Coastal Bend this week.

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Beeville

On Wednesday March 3 and Thursday March 4, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Beeville will be providing vaccines to the most vulnerable in the Beeville community.

The clinic on March 3 will be a second dose distribution for those who received their first doses from the hospital on Feb. 10 and 11. Vaccines will be first come, first serve from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., and you will need your CDC Vaccination Record card.

The clinic on March 4 will be a first dose distribution. It will be appointment-only, and you can sign up online, or by calling one of these numbers:

361-354-2978

361-354-2841

361-354-2861

361-534-9333

American Bank Center

The city of Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children’s Hospital are hosting a vaccine distribution on Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5 at the American Bank Center.