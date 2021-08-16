Corpus Christi ISD and Robstown ISD announce mask requirement in schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District and Robstown Independent School District have announced a mask requirement for all their schools and district facilities.

Their announcements come after Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and the Nueces County Health Authority ordered a mask mandate on Sunday that will require all students, staff and essential visitors to wear a mask inside all district buildings, facilities and properties for the next 30 days.

CCISD says in addition to the mask mandate, they will continue to use desk shields, encourage frequent handwashing, and maintain increased cleaning measures implemented during the 2020-2021 school year.

Robstown ISD says they will continue to follow the "5 Ways iCARE (Care About Reducing Exposure) initiative", which includes social distancing, practicing proper hand-washing techniques, utilizing ‘Sanitize-In, Sanitize-Out’ procedures, and conducting enhanced cleaning and scheduled ventilation disinfection to improve air quality.

Both districts are continuing to urge those 12 and older to get vaccinated to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Robstown ISD will be hosting a vaccination clinic on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM at the Hattie Martin Building, located at 701 N. First Street in Robstown.

For Corpus Christi residents, a full list of vaccination locations can be found here.