CCISD will continue notification of positive tests

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has announced it will continue to notify parents of positive COVID-19 cases in schools, will maintain a cases chart and conduct contact tracing.

Corpus Christi Independent School District officials have urged COVID-19 vaccinations for those students 12 and older and are encouraging mask usage with the start of school on Tuesday.

"We join local, state and national health officials in urging everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated to protect themselves as well as those who cannot get vaccinated," a Facebook post released by the district Monday afternoon said. "We know high vaccination rates will play a significant role in helping restore our community’s health.

"Additionally, we highly encourage all students and staff to wear a mask while at school and in the community. In addition to vaccinations, proper masking remains a highly effective way to prevent the spread of illness."

CCISD also that at this time, with the state not providing funding for remote instruction, it will not be able to "sustain large-scale virtual instruction."

Additionally, last year’s experience confirmed that students learn best when physically in the classroom, the district said.

The district will be able to offer remote instruction for students who are quarantining, although it will generally be limited to 20 days over the course of the school year, address core subjects and be taught by teachers who are working in this format only.

"We must balance efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with the importance of our students’ education progressing, particularly after the challenges of the 2020-2021 school year," the district said in a prepared release. "As the area’s largest district, we also know many of our parents rely on us to provide a safe, enriching environment for their children."

Out of respect for the community’s safety they will ask and students to stay home if they are ill.

