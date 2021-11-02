Abbott announces extension of SNAP benefits through November

AUSTIN, Texas — The office of Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November. It is part of the state's response to COVID-19.

The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households, a release from Abbott's office said.

"Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can put food on the table throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," Abbott said in a prepared statement. "Thank you to HHSC and USDA for ensuring these resources reach Texans across the state."

Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said the extension of the benefits was especially timely with holidays approaching.

"We are proud to be able to help Texans get nutritious food for their families and have peace of mind as they celebrate the holiday season together," Salter said.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Nov. 30.

The emergency November allotments are in addition to the more than $4.8 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com [lnks.gd] or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.