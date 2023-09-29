Coastal Bend auto shops feeling effects from United Auto Workers' Union strike

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The strike continues for the United Auto Workers' Union.

Now, the economic effects are beginning to ripple through the U.S. Automakers' vast supply base, including to local auto repair shops here in the Coastal Bend.

The owner of Shook Enterprises, Steven Shook said they’re bracing for the impact from the extended work stoppage.

Another problem for Shook to deal with is when he’s trying to get the supplies he needs to work on classic cars.

“The parts will also be an issue because there's no one making it but also the sales will drop in cars,” Shook said.

It was only recently that those smaller suppliers recovered from the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting global shortage of semiconductors.

“Right now, we’re having a very difficult time finding parts that are done by Bosch because their plant is based in Ukraine,” Shook said.

The unavailability of supplies adds to the costs of a vehicle.

“As the vehicle’s become less available and scarcer that will cause the price to escalate,” Shook said.

Shook said that as the strike plays out. It’s the consumer who will feel it the most.

“Every time they get give a raise to someone who shouldn’t be getting a raise. The price is tacked on. There’s a lot of different tiers that you pay for,” Shook said.

Shook and other auto repair shops in the area told KRIS 6 News that they are making do by ordering parts through other suppliers. Trying to stay ahead of potential delays.