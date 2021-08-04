Watch
CCPD investigating deadly shooting at club

Man found dead after report of shots fired
Dennis Kingsbury
Everhart Shooting
Posted at 3:55 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 08:55:01-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for the person responsible for a deadly shooting at the Palace Men's Club. CCPD officers said they received a call just before 1:30 Wednesday morning about shots being heard at the club on Everhart Rd.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man had been shot near the entrance of the club, he was later pronounced dead. Officers said the victim is an Hispanic man and they are still looking for the shooter.

"They do not know the names of the victim or the shooter," said CCPD Lieutenant Michael Pena."But officers are checking security cameras in the area and talking with witnesses, but say its still early in the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

