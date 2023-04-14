CCPD investigating after two found dead in street

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi police are investigating what they said is a possible murder-suicide at the 1800 block of Kentucky Derby Drive. Police tell us it happened around 4 a.m. Friday morning when they got a call about shots being fired.

When police arrived, they said they discovered a man and woman dead in the middle of the road. Police said it may be an ongoing domestic issue and it is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

