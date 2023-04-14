Watch Now
CCPD investigating after two found dead in street

Police say incident is possible murder-sucide
Posted at 6:27 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 12:05:57-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi police are investigating what they said is a possible murder-suicide at the 1800 block of Kentucky Derby Drive. Police tell us it happened around 4 a.m. Friday morning when they got a call about shots being fired.

When police arrived, they said they discovered a man and woman dead in the middle of the road. Police said it may be an ongoing domestic issue and it is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

This is a developing story. KRIS 6 News will update as new developments emerge.

