CASA Superhero 5K event hopes to give big to area foster kids

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mark your calendars for CASA of the Coastal Bends Superhero 5K.

It’s CASA’s largest fundraiser of the year. The pandemic has made the 16th annual event a virtual one. Registration is under now until May 1, 2021. You can find the link to register by clicking here.

The virtual race is a great way to give back without deal with the crowds. Run on your own date and time, whether it’s on your own trail, route or treadmill.

KRIS6 News Sunrise Anchor Paulo Salazar sits on the Board and recently took part in the a promo for the event.

With the community’s help, CASA of the Coastal Bend hopes to reach its fundraising goal of $100,000, giving children in foster care a chance at a healing heart and the opportunity to thrive.

You can also contact CASA by email or phone at diana@coastalbendcasa.org or 361-779-3664.

