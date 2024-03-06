Beeville Sheriff Primary Election ends in a virtual tie

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Sheriff Primary Election in Beeville has concluded in a virtual tie. There were no candidates in the Democratic primary, only the 3 Republican candidates.

The unofficial results showed Randy Aguirre at 37% and Alden Southmayd III with 40.55% of votes. Neither one was close to the 50% of voters needed, meaning a winner will be chosen in a runoff election which will take place in May.

The 2 candidates tied have had 20 plus years of experience in law enforcement. Southmayd III is the current Sheriff for Bee County.

Going forward, whoever wins the May runoff will be the presumptive winner.