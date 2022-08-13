Watch Now
Getting a running start: 15th annual Angel Mile Run

IWA holds annual Angel Mile Run to kick off the school year
Posted at 9:38 PM, Aug 12, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Incarnate Word Academy got a running start for this academic school year.

Friday evening, 200 registered participants took part in the 15th annual Angel Mile Run. It's a community event held on the first Friday of every school year.

Organizers were glad to see so many people turn out for the event.

"We have people from age three to 55 running," Athletic Director for IWA Kevin Steen said. "It's just a great event, and it's a great way to kick off the school year."

The annual Angel Mile Run also acts as a fitness assessment for Incarnate Word Academy's middle school students.

