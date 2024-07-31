Back-to-school drives in the Coastal Bend: Where to find free school supplies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Back-to-school season is upon us, and the Coastal Bend is offering numerous giveaways to help our students start the school year on a successful note.

Here’s where to find those resources in your community:

Bring Your Own Backpack

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.WHERE: STVT Corpus Christi; 2000 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78416

4th Annual Backpack Giveaway

WHEN: August 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. WHERE: 310 N. 19th Street, Coprus Christi, TX 78408

Back to School giveaway

WHEN: August 7, 5 p.m. until supplies lastWHERE: 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Exhibit Hall B, Corpus Christi, TX 78380

David Thompson's "The 4 Youth Foundation Incorporation" hosting "Back to School" event

WHEN: August 3, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Hillcrest Park, 2526 Nueces St., Corpus Christi, TX 78407

- They will offer free haircuts, free backpacks, and other freebies.

WHEN: August 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. WHERE: 504 Moore Ave, Portland, TX 78374

WHEN: August 6, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. WHERE: 6645 Downing St, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Back to School Night at Garcia Arts and Education Center hosted by Esperanza de Tejas, Inc.

WHEN: July 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Garcia Arts and Education Center, 2021 Agnes St, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

WHEN: August 3, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. WHERE: 407 E Main Ave, Robstown, TX 78380

WHEN: August 24, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. WHERE: Cole Park Pavillion, 2600 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78404