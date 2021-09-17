Watch
Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old boy

Amari Baylor missing from Pearland
The Pearland Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for missing 6-year-old boy Amari Daniel Baylor.
Posted at 6:55 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 07:55:08-04

PEARLAND, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old boy by the Pearland Police Department.

Amari Daniel Baylor is 4-feet-6 inches tall, weighs 60 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen around 7:50 p.m. wearing a white Adidas shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes in Pearland.

Police said they are looking for an unknown woman, approximately 30 years old in connection with his abduction.

She was last seen wearing an orange shirt and driving a gray, unknown make and model SUV with a triangle shaped decal on its rear window.

