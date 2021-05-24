Mom and son found, Amber Alert discontinued

AMARILLO, Texas — UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department says the 2-year-old and his mother have been found.

"Thank you, Amarillo for all your help," said a post from the Amarillo Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Texas boy.

The Amarillo police department says it's searching for Alejandro Alvarado Jr. Police are looking for 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado Sr. in connection with his abduction.

The suspect is driving a grey 2014 Ford Fusion with a Texas license plate number of NGM3002.

The suspect was last heard from in Amarillo around 10:00 p.m Sunday night. If you see them, or the car, you are asked to call Amarillo police at (806) 673-1000

