Air Force veteran gets a new home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A retired Air Force Staff Sergeant and his family got a free home just in time for the holidays.

Jonathan Olds was presented the home on Wednesday afternoon during a ceremony at the headquarters of Bay Limited.

The home was presented by the Military Warriors Support Foundation and their Homes4WoundedHeroes program. The presentation was in collaboration with sponsor Laura Berry.

Since 2015 the Warriors Support Foundation has awarded over 900 free homes annually.

Olds said getting the new home is a blessing but it also comes with a feeling of obligation.

"We were put in this position to get a free home so now we feel that we need to, you know, kind of live up to that and be, not model citizens but kind of represent well for the military and walk with that distinction," he said. "So, I think it's a good opportunity for us and we're excited."

Olds joined the U.S. Air Force in 2006. He medically retired in January 2015.