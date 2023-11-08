Watch Now
News

Actions

Air Force veteran gets a new home

NewHome.png
photo provided by KRIS 6 News
A retired Air Force veteran was chosen to get a new home by the Military Warriors Support Foundation and their Homes4WoundedHeroes program.
NewHome.png
Posted at 5:17 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 18:35:06-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A retired Air Force Staff Sergeant and his family got a free home just in time for the holidays.

Jonathan Olds was presented the home on Wednesday afternoon during a ceremony at the headquarters of Bay Limited.

The home was presented by the Military Warriors Support Foundation and their Homes4WoundedHeroes program. The presentation was in collaboration with sponsor Laura Berry.

Since 2015 the Warriors Support Foundation has awarded over 900 free homes annually.

Olds said getting the new home is a blessing but it also comes with a feeling of obligation.

"We were put in this position to get a free home so now we feel that we need to, you know, kind of live up to that and be, not model citizens but kind of represent well for the military and walk with that distinction," he said. "So, I think it's a good opportunity for us and we're excited."

Olds joined the U.S. Air Force in 2006. He medically retired in January 2015.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops