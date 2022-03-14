Nueces County and the dispute over Padre Balli Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Padre Balli Park encompasses nearly 400 acres south of Packery Channel and south of Bob Hall Pier.

The Jones family donated the land to Nueces County in 1949, but included restrictions on how the land could be used.

One of the primary restrictions is that the land remains public.

On Feb. 22, an attorney representing the family sent a letter to the county, accusing it of violating those restrictions. The accusations include the county allowing campers to stay too long, and that it granted 15 acres of land to a developer that it wasn't authorized to give. The letter threatens to take back the land if the county doesn't resolve the issue within 30 days.

The land given by the county was for a developer to create a wetland, which was a requirement by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for a large-scale project on North Padre Island.

That project includes plans to dredge canals and develop a marina, residential and commercial space on the island.

Generations of the McAdams' family have visited the park over the last 60 years, playing in the sand and learning how to fish.

Last year Matt McAdams daughter Helena caught her first "keeper" at the park, right near Bob Hall Pier. Now he wonders if she will have the same memories he had as a child. He and his father, Robert McAdams, camped in the very spot they visited Friday and he refused to toss the tent, despite it being old and tattered.

"It's been public access our whole life," Matt McAdams said. "It's life-changing for generations."

Laura Bennett has been a Winter Texan visiting the area for nearly 20 years. She walks seven miles of Padre Balli daily and says the county turning over land for wetlands doesn't bother her.

"Well, as long as nothing's been built, I wouldn't want anything built here," she said. "It would concern me if it was open to development."

USACE awarded the permit nearly 50 years ago. The permit holder is Gulfshores Joint Venture.

In a memorandum dated Aug. 20, 2020, Lake Padre Development Company was listed as the applicant on the USACE permit. The memorandum went on to clarify that while Gulfshores Joint Ventures remained the applicant under the permit, there was a change in the managing partner, and Lake Padre Development Company, LLC is the parent company of Gulfshores Joint Venture.

On July 6, 2020, Tim Lange, managing partner of Lake Padre Development Company, requested a five-year extension of the USACE permit. It had previously been extended 11 times since the awarding of the permit in 1973.

Two months after that request, several concerns were raised about the development company's ability to complete the project within the time frame, if an additional extension were granted. One of the concerns was whether the area identified for wetlands mitigation - Padre Balli Park - was possible.

According to the permit documents obtained from the USACE, a letter dated Sept. 11, 2020, stated the concern.

"It appears that the USACE has amended and/or extended the permit eleven times since 1973. The Applicant has been given extensions for an excessively long time (almost 50 years) without completing the project. Even if the Applicant is committed to completing the project, the (US Fish and Wildlife) Service is concerned that the Applicant cannot complete the project."

The same letter went on to explain that Nueces County was interested in pursuing the plan, but progress was stalled because "Padre Balli Park already has a deed restriction granting mineral rights to the original land owner."

In permit documents from Sept. 22, 2020, Peter Carlton, co-managing partner of Gulfshores Joint Venture, responded:

"The approved mitigation plan for the Padre Balli Park site is in the process of being completed. The Deed Restriction document has been accepted by the USACE as well as Nueces County and is in the process of being signed and recorded by required parties."

KRIS 6 News obtained a copy of that deed restriction, which was signed by County Judge Barbara Canales on Oct. 15, 2020.

The last time Nueces County Commissioners publicly discussed the wetlands was in June of 2019, but no vote was taken.

On November 13, 2020, that extension was granted to the developer by the USACE.

The Cease and Desist letter sent to the county from the Jones family's attorney states that Judge Canales executed a deed restriction without commissioner court approval and"without any apparent authority."

We asked Canales and commissioners to tell us if any discussions about this land happened after 2019.

Commissioner for Precinct 2 Joe A. Gonzalez was the only one to respond. He says he could not respond on the advice of the county attorney.

We also reached out to the Jones family, their attorney, and developer Tim Lange, and they have not responded.

The USACE tells KRIS 6 News that if the 15 acres deeded by the county were to be taken back, by either the county or the Jones family, the developer would have to apply for a permit modification.

Two weeks ago the county hired an attorney to respond to the letter.

Robert McAdams says that the Jones Family had good intentions for donating the land and reasons for the restrictions they enacted.

"If the people that donated this land for the public use, I think they donated that with great goodwill on their part and it seems like they've been betrayed."

Robert McAdams says the county must remember the people who visit the beach in whatever it does to resolve the issue.

"Think of the people that have traditions that come here and continue to come here and do they really want to lose that?" He said.