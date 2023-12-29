New Year's resolutions in the Making

New Year's Resolutions are being brainstormed.

Resolutions should be about physical, financial and spiritual welfare.

Experts said short-term goals are the key.

New Year’s Resolutions are being brainstormed to help us in the new year. Those resolutions aren't just about healthy bodies, they're also about our spiritual well-being.

Everyone is on the go and it’s hard to squeeze fitness into your schedule.

Owner of Beauty and Beast Personal Training Katryna Sanchez said as a mom and business owner she understands that people don’t have the time. She said the key is doing what you can – for yourself.

“Getting that New Year’s resolution – make it where it’s short. Something realistic. Where you’re able to reach that goal,” Sanchez said.

Experts say all goals for the new year should be goals you feel comfortable about. Track your progress and don’t quit.

New Year’s Resolutions are meant to improve your health, self-esteem, and your spiritual being - one short-term goal at a time.

“Starting new rhythms in the new year is always a good thing. So, when it comes to spiritual rhythms, I would say there are three big ones that we look at as a church; that I look at as a pastor. That’s our rhythms in God’s house which is church on Sunday. Our rhythms in God’s word which is being in God’s word daily and then, our rhythms with God’s people,” said Mathew Moreno, Campus Pastor for BT Church - Alice.

Moreno said it’s important to have your spirit just as healthy as your body.

Putting your faith to work in your life is as helpful as a workout.

Resolutions start with an idea that's put in motion. Whatever the resolution you have in mind, bettering yourself is a good investment.

