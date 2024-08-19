New signals to be installed at Airline and Ocean on Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Traffic signals at Airline and Ocean Drive will finally be getting an upgrade on Wednesday, August 21st.

New mast arms and signal heads will be installed and testing will take place before the new signals are fully operational.

Drivers should expect daytime single-lane closures on Wednesday and are encouraged to take alternate routes.

The installation is part of a bigger project aimed at replacing the traffic signal that was damaged in a traffic accident in 2021. The project also included other improvements like additional curb ramps, a sidewalk, and a new high-visibility crosswalk crossing Ocean Drive. The upgrades also feature Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant pedestrian signals and push buttons, ensuring enhanced accessibility and safety for all residents.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.