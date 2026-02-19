New phase of Yorktown Boulevard reconstruction begins, frustrating neighbors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new phase of the Yorktown Boulevard road reconstruction project has begun, marking another step in the multi-year infrastructure improvement funded by a voter-approved bond from 2020. The project is scheduled for completion in 2027.

City officials said this closure is part of the Yorktown widening project, and all access to neighborhoods and businesses will be maintained through clearly marked detours.

Benjamin Dagget, a neighbor in the area, expressed concerns about safety during the construction.

"I just feel like its kinda dangerous, because when you're trying turn out of there. you really have to weave, its a little scary sometimes and its hard to tell the people coming from the other side so its really annoying. I don't like it at all," Dagget said.

Cameron Pfister, another neighbor, said all this construction feels never-ending, and learning another phase has started makes it even more frustrating.

"It feels like it's been never-ending. When I got here about six months ago, trying to find my way into the neighborhood with all the cones was already kind of weird, and knowing that it'll be like that for the foreseeable future is definitely not a great feeling," Pfister said.

With construction for this phase expected to continue through Wednesday, March 18, neighbors say they know improvements take time, but that doesn't make the daily drive any easier.

