New line of eco-friendly household, personal care products to hit shelves in H-E-B

In celebration of Texas Recycles Day, H-E-B has announced a new line of household and personal care products designed to be kind to families and the environment.

Field & Future by H-E-B will offer products with features such as hypoallergenic formulas, biodegradable ingredients, recyclable packaging, and much more.

The new line will feature products such as sponges, toothpaste, baby wipes and dish detergent.

The Texas grocery chain currently has over two dozen products that are made from 30-60% post-consumer recycled plastic from H-E-B facilities.

Customers will see more products in stores such as

All-purpose cleaners, glass cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, and dish soaps made with plant-derived fragrances and USDA Biobased formulas that are made without dyes, parabens, and sulfates.

Feminine care products that are hypoallergenic and are made with organic cotton, and are made without color, chlorine, and perfumes.

Bath tissue and paper towels that are made with 100% recycled fibers, a portion of which is post-consumer.

Baby wipes that are made with only five ingredients and made without fragrance, alcohol, chlorine, and parabens.

More Field & Future products will hit shelves in the coming months including products for household cleaning, laundry, paper and plastic, beauty, personal care, oral care, feminine care, and baby.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for better ways to meet the needs of Texans. Many of our Partners, customers, and communities are on a green journey, and our goal with Field & Future by H-E-B is to meet them wherever they are on that path,” said Bonny Akers, Director of H-E-B Brand Products. “With these environmentally-minded products, along with our growing sustainability efforts, we want to take whatever steps we can, big and small, towards improving the wellbeing of our planet, our communities, and ourselves.”