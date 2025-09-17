New hummingbird garden opens in Rockport-Fulton as migration season begins

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A new hummingbird garden officially opened in Rockport, providing visiting campers with a front-row view of the tiny birds during migration season.

On Tuesday, Kampgrounds of America held a ribbon cutting for their new hummingbird garden. It features multiple feeding stations designed to attract the migrating birds. Rockport sits directly on the hummingbird migration route as the birds travel to Mexico.

"Here in Rockport it's a big stop through for these birds to come through," said General Manager Rachael Lee. "They're on their way to Mexico, they're migrating right now. We just want to make a nice place for them and also for the guests to sit and take in the nature."

The hummingbird garden is exclusively for Kampgrounds of America guests and is not open to the public. The Rockport-Fulton Hummingbird Celebration kicks off Thursday, coinciding with the peak migration season when thousands of hummingbirds pass through South Texas.

For those wanting to attract hummingbirds to their own property, setting up a feeder can bring the birds to your home during migration season.

